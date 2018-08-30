Councillor attempts self-immolation against MC mayor policies

BAHAWALPUR: A councillor of Bahawalpur Municipal Corporation Wednesday attempted immolation in protest against alleged corrupt policies of the MC mayor.Councillor Muhammad Akhtar Langah attempted to burn himself when Deputy Mayor Bahawalpur Municipal Corporation Malik Muneer Iqbal Channar, after chairing the general meeting of the house, told reporters about alleged corruption and anti-people policies of the Mayor. However, the councilor was saved by UC chairmen and councillors.Channar alleged Mayor Aqeel Najam Hashmi, who was elected mayor from the PML-N platform, but after the establishment of PTI government, started working against the PML-N. He said he would bring his activities in the notice of the PML-N top leadership.He said the mayor did not initiate any uplift scheme and was only interested in schemes from where he might get big kickbacks.Channar said he and his UC chairmen would continue to expose the corrupt practices of the mayor.Earlier, the mayor called police and ordered closing entrance and exit gates of the MC building before the start of the general body meeting.

FATHER, SON DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A man and his son died when their car hit a roadside tree on Yazman-Lal-Sohanra National Park Road when they were heading to Faisalabad on Wednesday. Muhammad Akber and his son Akmal and family members were moving on the car. Akber and Akmal died when the vehicle hit a tree. His wife and two minor children sustained injuries and were rushed to the BVH.

‘FAZL NOT FIT FOR PRESIDENTIAL SLOT’: Insaf Lawyers Forum Bahawalpur city president Kaleem Ullah Hashmi Wednesday said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman was not eligible to contest the presidential polls as the cantonment police had registered a case against him on August 13. Talking to reporters, he said he had sent an application to the Speaker National Assembly in this regard. Kaleem Ullah had approached the cantonment police against Fazalur Rehman on treason case against him.