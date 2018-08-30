Thu August 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan gets briefing on defence, internal security at GHQ

Imran Khan gets briefing on defence, internal security at GHQ
Crisis of command

Crisis of command
The right model

The right model
Simplicity with a twist

Simplicity with a twist
ECP to begin vote registration of overseas Pakistanis from Sept 1

ECP to begin vote registration of overseas Pakistanis from Sept 1
Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl

Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl
Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership

Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership
'10 more ministers likely to be inducted into cabinet'

'10 more ministers likely to be inducted into cabinet'
US defence secretary confirms Pompeo will visit Pakistan in September

US defence secretary confirms Pompeo will visit Pakistan in September
Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River

Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Councillor attempts self-immolation against MC mayor policies

BAHAWALPUR: A councillor of Bahawalpur Municipal Corporation Wednesday attempted immolation in protest against alleged corrupt policies of the MC mayor.Councillor Muhammad Akhtar Langah attempted to burn himself when Deputy Mayor Bahawalpur Municipal Corporation Malik Muneer Iqbal Channar, after chairing the general meeting of the house, told reporters about alleged corruption and anti-people policies of the Mayor. However, the councilor was saved by UC chairmen and councillors.Channar alleged Mayor Aqeel Najam Hashmi, who was elected mayor from the PML-N platform, but after the establishment of PTI government, started working against the PML-N. He said he would bring his activities in the notice of the PML-N top leadership.He said the mayor did not initiate any uplift scheme and was only interested in schemes from where he might get big kickbacks.Channar said he and his UC chairmen would continue to expose the corrupt practices of the mayor.Earlier, the mayor called police and ordered closing entrance and exit gates of the MC building before the start of the general body meeting.

FATHER, SON DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A man and his son died when their car hit a roadside tree on Yazman-Lal-Sohanra National Park Road when they were heading to Faisalabad on Wednesday. Muhammad Akber and his son Akmal and family members were moving on the car. Akber and Akmal died when the vehicle hit a tree. His wife and two minor children sustained injuries and were rushed to the BVH.

‘FAZL NOT FIT FOR PRESIDENTIAL SLOT’: Insaf Lawyers Forum Bahawalpur city president Kaleem Ullah Hashmi Wednesday said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman was not eligible to contest the presidential polls as the cantonment police had registered a case against him on August 13. Talking to reporters, he said he had sent an application to the Speaker National Assembly in this regard. Kaleem Ullah had approached the cantonment police against Fazalur Rehman on treason case against him.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
PFDC L’Oreal Paris Bridal Week: curtain raiser

PFDC L’Oreal Paris Bridal Week: curtain raiser
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response