Marriyum asks Fawad to behave like minister

LAHORE: PML-N Central Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Fawad Chaudhry is still behaving like PTI spokesperson and not as a government functionary; he needed to understand that issuing statements against PML-N leaders will not build 5 million houses and create 10 million jobs promised by the PTI.

Responding to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s statement regarding Maryam Nawaz, she said Chaudhry’s statement against Maryam is as true as his statement regarding Rs 50/km helicopter rides of the PM. The way the current government is being run, it seems that the people would need to search for 10 million new jobs and five million homes on Google just like the information minister found the helicopter fare on Google. She said he needs to understand that his days of being the PTI spokesperson are over where he used lies and false allegations. The PTI could be run on lies by its spokesperson, but the country cannot be run on lies. “Fawad Chaudhry needs to understand this difference and should at least keep the honour of the office he has been entrusted with”, she said.

She pointed out that Fawad Chaudhry’s claim regarding pioneering the channel for life broadcast of National Assembly proceedings is also a lie as this project had already been pioneered and inaugurated by her in May 2018. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf needs to come up with their own initiatives instead of re-inaugurating the projects of the previous government.

The former information minister said the restructuring of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) would only be done in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan and not on anyone’s whims and fancies. Nobody would be allowed to take any steps to further curb the right to freedom of press, which is already under severe attack, she stressed.