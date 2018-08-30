Livestock staff stage sit-in against colleague’s torture

OKARA: The staff of the District Livestock Department (DLD) staged a sit-in over torture of their colleague by a farmer and his sons in village 16/GD.

Veterinary Assistant (VA) Murad Ali and several other staff members staged a sit-in in the lawn of the district office and told reporters that farmer Muhammad Jaffar and his two sons of village 16/GD manhandled VA Muhammad Shafiq and his team when they reached his out-house to tend his sick buffalo.

They said the farmer tortured them for reaching at his out-house late. The protesters said VA Shafiq fell unconscious when he was tortured and was later shifted to the DHQ hospital.

WOMAN DIES IN ACCIDENT: A woman died and her son sustained injuries when their motorcycle was hit by a truck.

Abdus Sattar Baloch of village 53/5L was moving on a motorcycle with his mother Anwar Bibi on the GT Road. When they reached near Tobruke bus-stop a speeding truck hit them, leaving the woman dead and her son injured critically. The Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to hospital.

LOCALS DEMAND REOPENING OF LEVEL-CROSSING: Locals Wednesday urged relevant higher authorities to reopen the level-crossing No 1 that was closed two years ago.

Reportedly, inhabitants of north and south sides of the city face severe difficulties when they crossing the railway track endangering their lives. The citizens complain of theft incidents whenever they tried to cross the railway track at night time. Moreover, the closure of level-crossing is affecting trade of the traders of the both sides of the city. The residents demand reopening of the level-crossing or erecting another level-crossing on a proper place to facilitate the residents of the two sides of the city. Locals urged Pakistan Railways Federal Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad to look into the matter.