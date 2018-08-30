Two woman teachers shot dead in Bajaur

KHAR: A man along with an accomplice allegedly shot dead his wife and sister-in-law at Mamond tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Wednesday, official sources said.

They said that one Ashfaq and his accomplice, residents of Dargai in Malakand, fired at his wife Shazia Bibi and her sister Nusrat, killing both of them on the spot. Motive behind the double murder was stated to be a matrimonial dispute. The slain women were teachers at the Government Primary School in Umaray area in Mamond tehsil. Following the incident, the locals rushed to the spot and got hold of one of the alleged killers while the other fled the scene.

The bodies were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar for medico-legal formalities. Later, the bodies were shifted to native village Dargai in Malakand. Members National Assembly (MNAs) Gul Zafar Khan and Guldad Khan, Assistant Commissioner Arif Khan Yousafzai and tehsildar Bakht Jehan Khan and Assistant Education Officer Hameedullah Jan reached the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, they said the accused would be brought to justice.