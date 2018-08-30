Several fined

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: The tehsil administration Oghi fined general stores, hoteliers and bakers for selling expired items and not maintaining cleanliness on Wednesday. Assistant Commissioner Shabbir Ahmad Aqash, who was accompanied by police and officials of department concerned, paid visit to the general stores, bakers and hotels. He fined traders for selling expired goods and not maintaining proper cleanliness.
MANSEHRA: The tehsil administration Oghi fined general stores, hoteliers and bakers for selling expired items and not maintaining cleanliness on Wednesday. Assistant Commissioner Shabbir Ahmad Aqash, who was accompanied by police and officials of department concerned, paid visit to the general stores, bakers and hotels. He fined traders for selling expired goods and not maintaining proper cleanliness.
Comments