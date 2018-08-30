Six held with kites

SIALKOT: Police Wednesday arrested six people on charges of manufacturing kites. The Hajipura police arrested accused Najeebullah from Roras Road and accused Haider Ali, accused Amjad, accused Agha Khan and accused Hasti Khan from Shahabpura and the Cantt police nabbed accused Naveed from General Bus Stand. The police recovered kites and cord from the accused and have registered cases against them.