Protest against police

VEHARI: Dozens of Christians Wednesday staged a protest demonstration against Danewal police of not recovering a kidnapped girl. The protesters also blocked the Multan Road and raised slogans against police. They said accused Imran and his accomplices abducted the daughter of Ramzan Massih the other day and police arrested two main accused but had not recovered the girl from the accused. The protestors alleged that the police were favouring the accused.