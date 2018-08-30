Woman thrashes hospital guard for demanding bribe

GUJRANWALA: A woman thrashed a hospital security guard with shoes for demanding bribe for issuance of death certificate of his deceased son. Reportedly, Raheela Bibi of Rahwali alleged that his one-year-old son died in hospital during treatment and the security guard demanded Rs200 from her for issuance of death certificate.

DOCTOR ‘TORTURES’ CONSTABLE: A duty doctor allegedly tortured a constable here at the DHQ hospital on Wednesday. Constable Afnan alleged that he came to the hospital to get a medical certificate but CMO Dr Salman refused to issue him a medical certificate, saying he is not in the police uniform. When he again requested him, the doctor allegedly locked him in the room and tortured him.