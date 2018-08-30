Four dacoits among six killed in shootout

NANKANA SAHIB: Four dacoits among six persons were killed in a shootout with police Wednesday at Syedwala.

Six unidentified dacoits entered Basharat Jewellery Shop in main bazaar Syedwala and started looting gold jewellery. On resistance, they killed owner Basharat’s son Zafarullah. On being informed, the police reached the crime scene, the dacoits opened fire on the police party and the cops retaliated. As a result, four dacoits were killed on the spot while a stray bullet hit a passerby Umar Hayat, who succumbed to his injuries whereas two dacoits fled and hid in a house at Mohallah Ghaziabad, Syedwala. Till the filing of this report, the police-dacoits shootout was continuing. The dacoits are equipped with modern weapons and hand grenades. Meanwhile, Nankana DPO Ismail-ur-Rehman reached the spot with heavy police contingent.