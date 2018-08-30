Held for bribe

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment has arrested the supervisor of waste management company in a bribe case.

Two citizens Bilal Ilyas and M Bilal said that supervisor Sheikh Tariq had received bribe from them for their recruitment in the waste management company but later he provided them with the bogus appointment letters. During investigation, allegations leveled against the accused were proved and the ACE team arrested Sheikh Tariq.