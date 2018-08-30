Thu August 30, 2018
August 30, 2018

Newspaper industry’s problems will be solved: CM

LAHORE : A delegation of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society called on Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar, here on Wednesday. Led by APNS General Secretary Syed Sarmad Ali, the delegation discussed issues and problems faced by the newspapers industry.

Talking to the delegation, Punjab’s Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar, said the provision of relief and facilities to the people is our mission. He said less-developed areas will be developed on a priority basis and development of the developed areas will be sustained. He said a new example of public service will be set by his team through working day and night. He said his team is committed and hardworking and will deliver by the grace of Almighty Allah. Buzdar said guidance will be taken from the media and steps will be taken to solve the problems of the newspaper industry.

He said the establishment of a media studies academy in the Punjab will be looked into.

The Punjab chief minister said a close liaison will be maintained with the media in future. The APNS delegation also congratulated Sardar Usman Buzdar on assuming the post of chief minister and Sarmad Ali hoped the government-press relations will be further strengthened in the tenure of the new government. The Provincial Minister for Information Fiaz-ul-Hasan Chouhan, Federal Advisor Iftikhar Durani, Political Advisor to chief minister Ch. Muhammad Akram, Secretary Information Punjab were present on the occasion. The APNS delegation comprised Muneeb ur Rahman Shami, Ramiza Nizami, Jamil Ather, Mumtaz Tahir, Umar Shami and other senior publishers.

