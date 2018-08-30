Pakistan objects to two Indian projects

LAHORE: Pakistan on Wednesday raised objections to two Indian projects being built on the Chenab River while discussing various issues with a visiting Indian delegation, terming designs of these projects against the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Both sides initiated negotiations on Wednesday as part of two-day water talks at the platform of the Indus Water Commission. PK Saxena, Indian water commissioner, led the nine-member Indian delegation while the Pakistani side was headed by Syed Mehr Ali Shah, Pakistan water commissioner. The 115th water talks under bilateral arrangements were held at the head office of the National Engineering Services of Pakistan (Nespak).

This will be the first round of official dialogue on the subject since the Imran Khan government took over. The two-day talks are expected to focus on Indian hydropower projects at Lower Kalnai (48 MW) and Pakal Dul (1500 MW) under construction in Jammu and Kashmir in the Chenab basin.

Pakistan’s primary concern is that the Pakal Dul Dam could decrease the flow of water into Pakistan, which violates the Indus Water Treaty. Pakistan’s objections are mainly about the height of spillway and freeboard of dam.

The Pakal Dul Dam is a massive project having planned capacity of 1500 MW with a water storage capacity of 0.108 MAF that would be impounded by a concrete-face, rock-fill dam. Having a height of 1708 meters and maximum water level of 1703 meters, this dam will have inbuilt capacity to regulate Chenab River, sparking fears in Pakistan about Indian designs of stopping release of water downstream at its sweet will.

According to the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), India is bound to share all details of any hydropower project on the western rivers with Pakistan six months before initiation of work. Pakistan is cautious in raising objections over the Pakal Dul Dam as it would be the first water storage infrastructure project by India on the western rivers. India is not only violating the treaty by not calculating storage capacity as per its provision but is also insisting to enhance heath of freeboard and lower the depth of spillway, which is not acceptable at any cost, an official said.

It may be noted that this was second round of water talks between the two countries this year. Earlier, a two-day meeting was held on March 29-30, 2018 in New Delhi as per a mechanism set in the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). The last discussion between the two countries was part of the annual 114th meeting for the commission.

The Permanent Indus Commission, formed under the IWT signed in 1960, comprises Indus Commissioners for both countries. It is an established mechanism under the IWT to promote cooperation in development of Indus Water Systems and help remove differences over water sector projects.