Samiya impresses Qalandars during trials

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars’ two-day trials under development and talent hunt programme concluded here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday. During the trials Qalandars claim to unearth an eight-year-old girl Samiya Asfar who caught the attention of Qalandars as she practised with her father in the corner of the nets. Impressing the management, Samiya has become the first female to be taken under the wings of Qalandars’ after a half a dozen boys aged from eight to 13 were picked.