Anger in Goa over selection of Azhar’s son

GOA: Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin is set to offer advice to the Goa team, but the possible selection of his son Asaduddin has caused a stir among the players. Goa’s pre-season camp is currently underway in Hyderabad, where Asaduddin is among 27 players in participation. The side will play pre-season matches after which the final squad of 15 will be picked for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic 50-over competition, starting September 19. The GCA implied he isn’t an automatic pick, but former players and a number of fringe players in the group are miffed at why he has even been brought into the mix.
