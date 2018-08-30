Thu August 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan gets briefing on defence, internal security at GHQ

Imran Khan gets briefing on defence, internal security at GHQ
Crisis of command

Crisis of command
The right model

The right model
Simplicity with a twist

Simplicity with a twist
ECP to begin vote registration of overseas Pakistanis from Sept 1

ECP to begin vote registration of overseas Pakistanis from Sept 1
Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl

Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl
Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership

Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership
'10 more ministers likely to be inducted into cabinet'

'10 more ministers likely to be inducted into cabinet'
US defence secretary confirms Pompeo will visit Pakistan in September

US defence secretary confirms Pompeo will visit Pakistan in September
Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River

Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River

Sports

AFP
August 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Lynn leaves CPL campaign for WC dreams

KINGSTON: Australian power-hitting batsman Chris Lynn is set to join up with Queensland Bulls ahead of their campaign opener in the JLT One-day Cup, starting September 16.

Lynn, who was in the Caribbean playing for Trinbago Knight Riders, went through a rather cold season in the CPL, scoring only 74 runs in six appearances.Lynn has set his sight on sealing a World Cup spot in the Australian squad for the mega event in 2019 and his performances in the upcoming domestic one-day tournament will be closely watched. It is interesting to note that the 28-year-old last played in a domestic one-dayer back in 2013. While he had been named the captain for the 2014 edition, he couldn’t play a single game thanks to his troubled shoulder. In the following months, his recurring shoulder ensured that he didn’t go the full length of any tournament without fretting over the injury. In the past, he has had to miss a few games for the Kolkata Knight Riders (2017) apart from withdrawing from the Pakistan Super League earlier this year.

With two of Australia’s best batsmen - Steve Smith and David Warner - banned from the game, Lynn will look to latch onto one of those open spots. The powerful right-hander has had a few discussions with Australia’s head coach Justin Langer too, before leaving for the CPL. “(Langer) has expressed that the World Cup is there, but whether or not there’s a spot for me is up to me. He said keep the body right, and don’t give anyone any reason to say no to you,” Lynn was quoted speaking to cricket.com.au. “So the chance is there but I’ve got to bang the door down with runs. It’s as simple as that.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
PFDC L’Oreal Paris Bridal Week: curtain raiser

PFDC L’Oreal Paris Bridal Week: curtain raiser
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response