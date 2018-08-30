Lynn leaves CPL campaign for WC dreams

KINGSTON: Australian power-hitting batsman Chris Lynn is set to join up with Queensland Bulls ahead of their campaign opener in the JLT One-day Cup, starting September 16.

Lynn, who was in the Caribbean playing for Trinbago Knight Riders, went through a rather cold season in the CPL, scoring only 74 runs in six appearances.Lynn has set his sight on sealing a World Cup spot in the Australian squad for the mega event in 2019 and his performances in the upcoming domestic one-day tournament will be closely watched. It is interesting to note that the 28-year-old last played in a domestic one-dayer back in 2013. While he had been named the captain for the 2014 edition, he couldn’t play a single game thanks to his troubled shoulder. In the following months, his recurring shoulder ensured that he didn’t go the full length of any tournament without fretting over the injury. In the past, he has had to miss a few games for the Kolkata Knight Riders (2017) apart from withdrawing from the Pakistan Super League earlier this year.

With two of Australia’s best batsmen - Steve Smith and David Warner - banned from the game, Lynn will look to latch onto one of those open spots. The powerful right-hander has had a few discussions with Australia’s head coach Justin Langer too, before leaving for the CPL. “(Langer) has expressed that the World Cup is there, but whether or not there’s a spot for me is up to me. He said keep the body right, and don’t give anyone any reason to say no to you,” Lynn was quoted speaking to cricket.com.au. “So the chance is there but I’ve got to bang the door down with runs. It’s as simple as that.”