Sarkar open to change in batting ahead of Asia Cup

DHAKA: Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar has said he is ready to bat down the order if that serves the purpose for his side in ODIs.

For Sarkar to reclaim his place at the top of the order in the ODIs, a format he hasn’t played since 2017 tour of South Africa, is surely a difficult proposition as Liton Das is most likely to open the batting with Tamim Iqbal after Anamul Haque’s disastrous performances recently. Moreover, Liton showed his talent in the shorter format in the Caribbean and should slot in at the top. But all is not lost for the graceful left-handed batsman, as he can still make the cut for the Asia Cup squad - but in a different role altogether. According to BCB sources, team management is also considering him to fill the lower middle-order spot in the ODIs, though the squad is yet to be finalized.

Sabbir Rahman’s patchy form down the order in recent past makes room for such a move, while the new kid on the block, Ariful Haque, hasn’t been tried out in the 50-over format yet either. On the other hand, Sarkar who lost his spot due to lack of form, has made a strong case with a successful tour of Ireland with Bangladesh A. “What matters the most is whether I can help the team win regardless of my batting position,” Sarkar told reporters at Mirpur. “Doesn’t matter if I am opening or batting at seven, my job is to perform well and if I can perform, the team will also get some support. If I have to play there, then I will try to play according to the situation,” he added.

The new position will certainly demand some bowling output from the medium-pacer too, in order for Bangladesh to strike a balance.