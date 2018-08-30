Jeddah gears up for AIPS Asia congress

JEDDAH: The preparations to hosting Association of International Sports Scribes (AIPS) Asia congress here in Jeddah got momentum with the completion of consultation process amongst the top level figures of the body.

The congress is going to be held from September 21 to 24 which will be the first-ever event of the kind in Saudi Arabia. It may be mentioned here that the AIPS Asia congress, held last year in Kuala Lumpur, had accepted the offer of the Saudi Sports Media Federation (SASMF) to convene its 2018’s session at Jeddah.

Invitations have already been delivered to all the member countries. The President of AIPS, Gianni Merlo as well as the presidents of its continental wings of America, Europe and Africa, Gabriel Cazenave, Charles Camenzuli and Mitchell Obi respectively besides Evelyn Watta, Member of the AIPS EC will also attend the event on a special invitation.

Meanwhile, the Organising Committee, constituted by President SASMF, Rajallah, is making befitting arrangements of the congress and has already convened its first session at Riyadh wherein its members Dr Terki Saleh, Adil Bakheet and Abdullah were in attendance.