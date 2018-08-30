Thu August 30, 2018
Imran Khan gets briefing on defence, internal security at GHQ
Crisis of command
The right model
Simplicity with a twist
ECP to begin vote registration of overseas Pakistanis from Sept 1
Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl
Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership
'10 more ministers likely to be inducted into cabinet'
US defence secretary confirms Pompeo will visit Pakistan in September
Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River

Sports

AFP
August 30, 2018

Suwon upset Jeonbuk Motors 3-0

SEOUL: Veteran Montenegrin forward Dejan Damjanovic hit a quickfire double in the second half as Suwon Bluewings stunned Jeonbuk Motors 3-0 away in their Asian Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday. Suwon, the underdogs at the beginning of this all-South Korean tie, will go into the second leg at home on September 19 as strong favourites to reach the semi-finals. Jeonbuk, who won Asia’s premier club tournament in 2016 but were banned from last year’s competition over a bribery scandal, are 21 points ahead of Suwon in the K-League and on course to retain their domestic title. But they were second best for long periods and it took an hour for them to wake up. The nearest the hosts came to a goal was just after 70 minutes when Brazilian striker Ricardo Lopes steered the ball against a post. But five minutes later the 37-year-old journeyman Damjanovic, who was guilty of missing the best chance in the first half, struck unmarked on the break to stun the home crowd. On 82 minutes he made it 2-0 from outside the box and the visitors were in dreamland three minutes later when Han Eui-Kwon headed home.

