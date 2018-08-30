Suwon upset Jeonbuk Motors 3-0

SEOUL: Veteran Montenegrin forward Dejan Damjanovic hit a quickfire double in the second half as Suwon Bluewings stunned Jeonbuk Motors 3-0 away in their Asian Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday. Suwon, the underdogs at the beginning of this all-South Korean tie, will go into the second leg at home on September 19 as strong favourites to reach the semi-finals. Jeonbuk, who won Asia’s premier club tournament in 2016 but were banned from last year’s competition over a bribery scandal, are 21 points ahead of Suwon in the K-League and on course to retain their domestic title. But they were second best for long periods and it took an hour for them to wake up. The nearest the hosts came to a goal was just after 70 minutes when Brazilian striker Ricardo Lopes steered the ball against a post. But five minutes later the 37-year-old journeyman Damjanovic, who was guilty of missing the best chance in the first half, struck unmarked on the break to stun the home crowd. On 82 minutes he made it 2-0 from outside the box and the visitors were in dreamland three minutes later when Han Eui-Kwon headed home.