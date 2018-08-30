Weightlifters make progress: Pakistan trounce Malaysia in Asiad handball

LAHORE: Pakistan defeated Malaysia by 47-24 goals in Asian Games handball event on Wednesday. Being played in Jakarta, Indonesia, Pakistan led the game throughout the entire period first by 19-8, then by 28-12 and in the end 47-24 to claim the win in the main round of group three. The only hope in boxing in Naqeebullah dashed in when the Pakistani boxer lost to his Chinese opponent. All the five judges supervising the bout gave 5-0 decision in favour of Boxiand Xu faced by Naqeebullah. In weightlifting, Pakistan’s Haider Ali finished 13th men’s 77th kg category for having lifted 303kg, Talha Talib was 7th in 62kg with total 287kg lift while Jamil Akhtar was also 7th with 293kg total lift and the country hope of medal Nooh Dastgir Butt finished fifth with a total lift of 405kg.