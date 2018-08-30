Thu August 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan gets briefing on defence, internal security at GHQ

Imran Khan gets briefing on defence, internal security at GHQ
Crisis of command

Crisis of command
The right model

The right model
Simplicity with a twist

Simplicity with a twist
ECP to begin vote registration of overseas Pakistanis from Sept 1

ECP to begin vote registration of overseas Pakistanis from Sept 1
Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl

Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl
Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership

Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership
'10 more ministers likely to be inducted into cabinet'

'10 more ministers likely to be inducted into cabinet'
US defence secretary confirms Pompeo will visit Pakistan in September

US defence secretary confirms Pompeo will visit Pakistan in September
Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River

Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River

Sports

AFP
August 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Loew rejects Ozil’s accusations of racism

MUNICH, Germany: Joachim Loew has rejected Mesut Ozil’s accusations of racism within the German FA (DFB) as the head coach gave his analysis of Germany’s World Cup debacle on Wednesday.

“Mesut made allegations of racism, but I can clearly say that in the DFB, there have never been racist comments,” Loew said while announcing his squad to face world champions France in Munich on September 6, then Peru three days later. “The players with an immigration background have always enjoyed playing for us and nothing has changed,” added Loew who has been head coach since 2006. Arsenal midfielder Ozil retired from international football on July 22 with a stinging three-page statement, in which he directly accused DFB president Reinhard Grindel of racism.

This is the first time Loew has commented on the Ozil saga. “His advisor called me to inform me that Mesut would issue the third part of his statement,” added Loew.Ozil and Ilkay Gundogan, who were both born in Germany to Turkish parents, sparked a political storm on the eve of the World Cup by meeting Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

When Erdogan’s office put out pictures of the meeting, the pair’s loyalty to Germany was hotly questioned, sparking fierce debate about integration, and they were attacked by German far-right politicians. Ozil walked away from the German set up after the World Cup, complaining of facing “racism and disrespect” and specifically took aim at Grindel. “In the eyes of Grindel and his supporters, I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose,” Ozil wrote damningly.

Following Germany’s World Cup debacle, finishing bottom of their group in Russia, Loew announced on Wednesday that assistant coach Thomas Schneider has been demoted to chief scout.

The axe has also fallen on Sami Khedira, 31, who was part of the team which won the 2014 World Cup. The Juventus midfielder is the biggest name casualty in the new squad, which included Gundogan, as well as his Manchester City team-mate Leroy Sane, who was dropped for the World Cup. Loew says ‘the biggest mistake’ he made in Russia was to assume Germany could reach the knock-out stages by playing possession football.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
PFDC L’Oreal Paris Bridal Week: curtain raiser

PFDC L’Oreal Paris Bridal Week: curtain raiser
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response