Sharapova downs 39-year-old Schnyder: Federer off to flying start in US Open

NEW YORK: Five-time champion Roger Federer eased into the second round of the US Open on Tuesday, beating Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2, 6-2, 6-4.

The Swiss great, seeded second at Flushing Meadows behind defending champion and world number one Rafael Nadal, improved his perfect record in US Open first-round matches with his 18th win in 18 attempts. As the opening attraction of the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium, Federer escaped the worst of hot, humid conditions that punished players earlier in the day.

Nor did he meet much resistance from Nishioka, who was ranked 58th in the world last March before tearing a left knee ligament and sliding out of the top 150. After rolling through the first two sets with the loss of just four games, Federer cruised to a 4-0 lead in the third. Up 5-1, he was unable to close out the match against Nishioka’s serve, and then was broken on his first attempt to serve it out himself.

Federer, who claimed is 20th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January, would put the match away two games later, finally sealing the win with a service winner. “I’m very happy to be back in New York healthy,” said Federer, who claimed five straight US Open titles from 2004-2008 but missed the 2016 edition and only made it to the quarter-finals last year.

He next faces France’s Benoit Paire, a 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) winner over Austrian qualifier Dennis Novak.

On the women side, Maria Sharapova shattered the fairytale return of 39-year-old Patty Schnyder at the US Open on Tuesday, winning a roller-coaster first round clash 6-2, 7-6 (8/6). Schnyder, the oldest ever player to make the main draw of a Grand Slam via qualifying, was outgunned by the five-time major champion in the first set and for the majority of the second. However, she bravely battled back from 1-5 down to 6-6, showing the sort of ability and court-craft which won her 11 titles and once took her to seven in the world rankings. She even saved three match points in the tiebreaker before Sharapova’s 23rd winner of the night sealed victory shortly before midnight. “My average match against her is like two hours and 20 minutes so I knew I was in for a battle no matter what my story is or hers,” said Sharapova who is now 21-0 in US Open night sessions.

“I knew we’d go out and relive the battles against each other. “I know what a competitor she is and to come back on the tour is very admirable.”

Left-hander Schnyder made her US Open bow in 1997 — the year of the deaths of Princess Diana in Paris and Mother Teresa in Kolkata.

It was the year that Mike Tyson infamously nibbled on Evander Holyfield’s ear while Twitter was still nine years away. Schnyder made the quarter-finals in New York in 1998 and 2008 before retiring in 2011. Tuesday’s match was her first main draw appearance at the US Open since 2010 and her first against Sharapova in a decade. “Times passes really quickly and it doesn’t seem it’s eight years since I last played Maria.” Schnyder was watched on Tuesday by three-year-old daughter Kim. “She enjoyed it. She saw herself up on the big screen,” added Schnyder who does not know if her return to the tour will be permanent. Her focus, she said, will be on her daughter.