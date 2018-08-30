Suu Kyi won’t be stripped of Nobel Prize: committee

STAVANGER: The Nobel Peace Prize to Aung San Suu Kyi will not be withdrawn in the light of a United Nations report that said Myanmar´s military carried out mass killings of Muslim Rohingya, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said on Wednesday. On Monday, UN investigators said Myanmar´s military carried out mass killings and gang rapes with “genocidal intent”, and the commander-in-chief and five generals should be prosecuted for the gravest crimes under international law.