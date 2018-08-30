Suu Kyi won’t be stripped of Nobel Prize: committee

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
STAVANGER: The Nobel Peace Prize to Aung San Suu Kyi will not be withdrawn in the light of a United Nations report that said Myanmar´s military carried out mass killings of Muslim Rohingya, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said on Wednesday. On Monday, UN investigators said Myanmar´s military carried out mass killings and gang rapes with “genocidal intent”, and the commander-in-chief and five generals should be prosecuted for the gravest crimes under international law.
STAVANGER: The Nobel Peace Prize to Aung San Suu Kyi will not be withdrawn in the light of a United Nations report that said Myanmar´s military carried out mass killings of Muslim Rohingya, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said on Wednesday. On Monday, UN investigators said Myanmar´s military carried out mass killings and gang rapes with “genocidal intent”, and the commander-in-chief and five generals should be prosecuted for the gravest crimes under international law.
Comments