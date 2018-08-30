W-House counsel McGahn leaving soon: Trump

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump said Wednesday that White House counsel Don McGahn would soon be leaving his post, as Special Counsel Robert Mueller — who is leading the Russia election interference probe — closes in on the US president’s inner circle.

“White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court,” Trump announced on Twitter. “I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service!” he added, without offering any reason for McGahn’s departure.