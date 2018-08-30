Thu August 30, 2018
Imran Khan gets briefing on defence, internal security at GHQ

Crisis of command

The right model

Simplicity with a twist

ECP to begin vote registration of overseas Pakistanis from Sept 1

Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl

Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership

'10 more ministers likely to be inducted into cabinet'

US defence secretary confirms Pompeo will visit Pakistan in September

Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River

World

AFP
August 30, 2018

Myanmar rejects UN probe findings of Rohingya ‘genocide’

YANGON: Myanmar Wednesday rejected the findings of a UN investigation alleging genocide by its military against the Rohingya, after the US and other countries joined growing calls for them to face justice.

Mainly Buddhist Myanmar has come under immense pressure this week over last year’s military crackdown that pushed more than 700,000 of the Muslim minority into Bangladesh.

On Monday the UN probe detailed evidence of genocide and crimes against humanity “perpetrated on a massive scale” against the Rohingya, including acts of rape, sexual violence and mass killings.

In a UN Security Council session a day later, several countries — including the US, Britain, France and Sweden — called for Myanmar’s military leaders to be held accountable. The meeting was one of the most high-profile to date to address the crisis and featured graphic testimony from actress Cate Blanchett, who visited the refugee camps in May as a goodwill ambassador.

“I am a mother and I saw my own children in the eyes of every single refugee child that I met. I saw myself in every parent,” she told the Security Council.“How can any mother endure seeing her child thrown into a fire? Their experiences will never leave me.”

Myanmar rejected the UN mission’s findings in a typically defiant response to a crisis that has heaped international opprobrium on both its military and civilian leadership.“We didn’t allow the FFM (the UN Fact-Finding Mission) to enter into Myanmar, that’s why we don’t agree and accept any resolutions made by the Human Rights Council,” said government spokesman Zaw Htay, according to Wednesday’s state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper.

He pointed to the formation of Myanmar’s own Independent Commission of Enquiry, which he said was set up to respond to “false allegations made by the UN agencies and other international communities”.

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

PFDC L'Oreal Paris Bridal Week: curtain raiser

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Gwadar's first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

