Jailed Lula loses complaint overlack of TV network coverage

BRASILIA: Brazil’s electoral court threw out a complaint by jailed former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva that television networks were not covering his campaign in their newscasts, even though he is a candidate in the October presidential race. The decision by the court, known as the TSE, increases the likelihood that its judges will declare Lula ineligible to run due to his corruption conviction that was upheld by an appeals court earlier this year. Lula is leading in the poll by a long stretch but the TSE is expected to disqualify him before Sept. 17, the deadline for parties to alter their tickets. His running mate Fernando Haddad, a former mayor of Sao Paulo who is slated to head the Workers Party ticket when Lula is barred, has been campaigning but cannot take part in the presidential debates.