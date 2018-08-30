Thu August 30, 2018
Imran Khan gets briefing on defence, internal security at GHQ

Crisis of command

The right model

Simplicity with a twist

ECP to begin vote registration of overseas Pakistanis from Sept 1

Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl

Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership

'10 more ministers likely to be inducted into cabinet'

US defence secretary confirms Pompeo will visit Pakistan in September

Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River

World

REUTERS
August 30, 2018

Half of British teenagers struggling with sexuality have self-harmed

LONDON: Almost half of British teenagers who are LGBT or questioning their sexuality have self-harmed, according to a study released on Wednesday that found they have significantly lower life satisfaction than their peers. Homophobic bullying and “highly gendered” environments were adding to pressure on young people struggling with their sexuality, according to the report from The Children’s Society. “There’s still an awful lot of stigma,” Richard Crellin, policy and research manager at the charity, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. “There are still too many schools where being called gay is an insult, where there isn’t an inclusive atmosphere, and young people might feel like they need to hide their sexuality because they might be bullied by staff or by pupils. “Although Britain is one of a handful of countries where LGBT people have equal constitutional rights, activists say young people often face intense pressure over their sexuality.

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

PFDC L’Oreal Paris Bridal Week: curtain raiser

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

