Corruption trial of seniorKenyan judge suspended

NAIROBI: The corruption trial of Kenya’s deputy chief justice, the country’s second-highest judge, was suspended Wednesday amid a barrage of legal petitions at various courts. Philomena Mwilu, one of seven members of the Supreme Court, was arrested Tuesday after Kenya’s director of public prosecutions, Noordin Haji, accused her of abusing her office for personal gain. Mwilu was among the judges who annulled President Uhuru Kenyatta’s initial election win in August 2017, leading to the controversial holding of a fresh vote. She was due to be formally charged at a Nairobi magistrates’ court on Wednesday but High Court judge Chacha Mwita suspended the criminal case until October 9 to hear a constitutional challenge brought by her lawyers.