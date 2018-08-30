Iran has arrested ‘dozens of spies’: intelligence minister

TEHRAN: Iran’s intelligence minister said “dozens of spies” had been arrested as part of a crackdown on espionage and dual nationals and alluded to an agent Iran had placed in the Israeli government, Iranian media reported on Wednesday. Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi did not provide details of the “dozens of spies”, or over what period they had been arrested in the interview televised late on Tuesday. He said Iran had planted the agent “in the cabinet of a country that has a very strong intelligence service”. The conservative Tasnim news agency said this was a reference to Gonen Segev, a former Israeli energy and infrastructure minister who was charged with spying by a Jerusalem court last month. “Financially and through other means, our enemies try to get information on our country,” Alavi said the interview. “They act by spying and infiltration. Fortunately the anti-espionage section is one of the strongest sections of this ministry.”