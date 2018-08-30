Iran FM in surprise Erdogan talks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ANKARA: Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif was holding previously unannounced talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, the Turkish presidency said. Zarif went into the talks at the headquarters of Erdogan’s ruling party, as expectations grow of an offensive in the Idlib province of northwest Syria bordering Turkey by Tehran’s ally President Bashar al-Assad.
