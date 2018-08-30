tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa)will organiseMuzakra a literary session on the folk poetry
by brides of Kakar tribes of Balochistan ‘Anghayi’ literally meaning reverberation today (Thursday). Dr. Ali Kumail Qazlabash,
who is a researcher, critic, poet, translator and a teacher, will shed a spotlight on Anghayi and its social and cultural impacts.
