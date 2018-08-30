National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage

ISLAMABAD: National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa)will organiseMuzakra a literary session on the folk poetry

by brides of Kakar tribes of Balochistan ‘Anghayi’ literally meaning reverberation today (Thursday). Dr. Ali Kumail Qazlabash,

who is a researcher, critic, poet, translator and a teacher, will shed a spotlight on Anghayi and its social and cultural impacts.