Thu August 30, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 30, 2018

66 from merged districts undergo training in trades

PESHAWAR: Up to 66 persons from different newly merged tribal districts were awarded certificates after undergoing training in various trades here on Wednesday.

The Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) had hosted the certificate distribution ceremony at the Human Resource Development Centre in Hayatabad.

The youth completed the 45 days long training workshop in four trades, electrician, air-condition and refrigerator repair and auto mechanic repairing. The Rescue 1122 was invited as well to deliver sessions.

The intervention was carried out under the Reintegration and Rehabilitation of Temporarily Displaced Persons in what used to be Federally Administered Tribal Areas, funded by the government of Germany and financed by KFW.

About 66 men between the age of 20-40 from Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, North and South Waziristan districts attended the training. The training courses were certified from City and Guilds. London (UK).

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Aftab Ahmad, Programme Manager Operations, SRSP, applauded the youth of newly merged districts in braving the odds and adding to the sustainable development of their respective districts.

He also acknowledged the financial support of the German government in realising the project and empowering the communities in the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

