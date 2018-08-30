Pakistan’s biggest challenge to balance relations between US, China

Islamabad : Centre for Research and Security Studies Executive Director Imtiaz Gul has said that Pakistan’s biggest challenge is creating a balance between its relations with the US and strategic partnership with China, while simultaneously maintaining good relations with its neighbours.

Mr Gul was speaking at a One-Day Media Workshop on ‘Pakistan’s Relations with US, China and Russia’ Islamabad Policy Research Institute here Wednesday.

Imtiaz Gul said that US Super Power status led to arrogance. However, Washington lost whatever leverage it had over Islamabad. Unfortunately, He said that the world should stop viewing Pakistan through US lens. He said that US-India nexus squeezed Pakistan in multiple ways especially with respect to Pakistan’s nuclear programme and its role in Afghanistan.

Ambassador (r) Tajammul Altaf said that Pakistan’s GDP growth is expected to rise to 7 per cent by 2020. He said that 80,000 trucks will transport oil and gas, agricultural, industrial products and natural resources daily between Central Asia, Russia, China, Asia, Africa and Europe via Gawadar port expected to annually earn $ 5 billion by 2022 from toll collection thereby easing out the balance of payment. The relocation of light engineering sector industries from China and international foreign direct investment in SEZs would be a major contributor to revenue, he said adding that jobs and GDP growth would be worth $ 20 billion annually.

Ambassador (r) Fauzia Nasreen in her speech said that in an asymmetrical world order, Russia’s demand for recognition is very important. She said that Russia is attaching greater importance to Shanghai Cooperation Organisation platform under which member countries can deal with terrorism issues. According to her, connectivity is also vital for Kremlin under CPEC and the BRI, through the Eurasia Economic Union. Russia sees BRI and the EEU as a vehicle to integrate economic activity in the region, she said adding that there’s growing recognition in Russia that the Taliban may be engaged to achieve stability and security in Afghanistan. She said that Russia wants that the Islamic State must be contained and this is where the Pakistan-Russia interests converge. Both China and Russia can play their role in bringing Pakistan and India to the negotiating table, she concluded.

Earlier, Abdul Basit, President IPRI, in his opening remarks, said that there is a critical need to accelerate efforts to train the next generation of media leaders.