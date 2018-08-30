Shahbaz condoles death of Ahmad Saeed Kirmani

Islamabad : President Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and former Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif paid rich tribute to the services of Pakistan Movement veteran and close associate of Father of Nation Syed Ahmad Saeed Kirmani Advocate who passed away in Lahore early this week after protected illness.

He said that Ahmad Saeed Kirmani was symbol of loyalty with the Quaid-e-Azam and Pakistan who struggled for creation of the country and later lived for its solidarity and strength.

Shahbaz Sharif visited residence of Senator Dr. Syed Asif Saeed Kirmani in Lahore who is the only son of the late leader. Shahbaz Sharif offered fateha for the departed soul and expressed his profound grief on the demise of the elderly figure.

Former Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Rana Tanveer Hussain and former Senior Minister Punjab Rana Sanaullah Khan MNA also accompanied the President of the PML-N on the occasion.

The leaders of the party termed the death of Ahmad Saeed Kirmani a great loss to the nation and national politics who preached and worked for tolerance and decency. His death has created huge gap in the politics that would not be filled soon and so easily, they said.