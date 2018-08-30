RU engineering programme recognised

Islamabad: B.Sc Biomedical Engineering programme of Faculty of Engineering & Applied Sciences (FEAS), Riphah International has been accredited by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) under level-II OBE Based (Washington Accord).

By virtue of this accreditation, the graduates' degrees will be ‘Substantial Equivalent’ to the eighteen Washington Accord (WA) Signatories like USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, China, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong China, India, Ireland, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Turkey.

Thus, they can enjoy the international status in terms of professional career. The Washington Accord is an international agreement between bodies responsible for accrediting engineering degree programs.