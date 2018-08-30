Plantation campaign at NLPD

Islamabad: The country is facing numerous environmental challenges and therefore, the people should support and cooperate with the government for addressing them, noted scholar Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik said on Tuesday. He was participating in a tree plantation campaign at the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) main offices by planting a sapling.

NLPD Director General Iftikhar Arif, Executive Director Tehseena Jahan and other officials were also present on the occasion.

During the campaign, renowned writers and scholars planted saplings at the NLPD.

Professor Fateh Muhammad said the country was facing numerous challenges on environmental front and so, the people must join hands with the government for addressing the issue.

He asked the people to grow more and more trees. The government has planned the 1.5 million tree plantation for Green Day, to be celebrated on September 2 in the country.