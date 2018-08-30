Thu August 30, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2018

Indigenous manufacturing of vaccines may be prioritised

Islamabad: The team managing the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) was tasked Tuesday to explore avenues for indigenous manufacturing of vaccines to reduce dependency on donors, and to call an inter-ministerial meeting to sensitize the provinces on the need to achieve the desired coverage vis-a-vis protection against measles.

Passing on instructions to this effect as chair of a briefing held at EPI, Minister for Health Services Aamir Mehmood Kiani said, “Ensuring that all children are vaccinated and protected from life-threatening diseases is a top priority of the government.” Calling for close collaboration with the provinces, he suggested that consensus be developed for convening an inter-ministerial meeting for prevention and control of measles. The need for increasing the demand for immunization was also highlighted..

Speaking on the occasion, Secretray Health Zahid Saeed highlighted the need for further strengthening of nationwide data to improve its validity at international fora. Director General Health Dr. Asad Hafeez appreciated efforts for synergizing polio resources to strengthen routine immunization.

Briefing the participants, EPI’s National Manager Dr. Saqlain Gilani discussed the scope of vaccinating 0-23 months’ old children across Pakistan to ensure equitable coverage. He highlighted the progress made over the past three years in areas such as cold chain upgrading, establishment of temperature monitoring for vaccines, refurbishment of National Vaccine Warehouse, and introduction of new vaccines like Rotavirus. “The approval of a national application for introduction of typhoid vaccine in the routine immunization schedule is in process to prevent children against drug-resistant Typhoid,” he further added. Later on, the Minister planted a tree in the premises of the EPI Building.

