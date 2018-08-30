Members of youth assembly call on Air Chief

Islamabad : As many as 65 members of National Youth Assembly headed by Hannan Ali Abbasi visited Air Headquarters, Islamabad and met with Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force on Tuesday, says a press release.

While talking to the delegation the Air Chief lauded the contributions made by the members of the national youth assembly. He urged upon the members to work selflessly for the development and prosperity of the county as the future of this great nation lies in the hands of potential future leadership.

Earlier, Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood, Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Support) gave a comprehensive briefing on “History and Role of PAF and nature of its operations” to the visiting members of Youth Parliament of Pakistan.