17% married Pakistani women still have unmet need for family planning

Islamabad : While 66% of the potential demand for family planning in Pakistan is being met, 17% of the currently married women still have an unmet need for family planning services while 34% of married women are currently using a contraceptive method. As such, if all married women who said they want to space or limit their children were to use family planning methods, the country’s Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (CPR) would increase from 34% to 52%, states the Key Indicators Report of the 2017-18 Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey (PDHS)

The report, which presents a first look at latest estimates of basic demographic and health indicators, will be followed in December 2018 by a final report presenting comprehensive data analysis. The 2017-18 PDHS has been implemented by the National Institute of Population Studies (NIPS) under the aegis of the Ministry of National Health Services.

According to latest data reflected in the report, the unmet need for family planning is highest in Gilgit Baltistan (26%) followed by Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (both at 22%). Islamabad has the highest percentage of women with demand for contraception satisfied with modern methods (55%) followed by Punjab and Sindh (both 50%).

The percent distribution of currently married women by the family planning method they currently use indicates that overall, 34% of currently married women use a method of family planning, with 25% using a modern method and 9% using a traditional method. Among currently married women, the most popular modern methods are male condom and female sterilisation (each used by 9%). The CPR among married women varies with age, rising from 7% among women aged 15-19 years, peaking at 48% for women aged 40-44 years, and then slightly declining to 37% among women aged 45-49 years, the report informs.

The 2017-18 PDHS data show that 86% of women who gave birth in the 5 years preceding the survey received antenatal care from a skilled provider at least once for their last birth, and that 51% women had four or more ANC visits. Moreover, 69% of women with a birth in the 5 years before the survey received sufficient doses of tetanus toxoid to protect their last birth against neonatal tetanus. Data on delivery and post-natal care for the mother are also reflected in the document.

The report also documents a pattern of decreasing childhood mortality in the last three decades. The overall under-5 mortality rate declined steadily from 112 deaths per 1,000 live births during the 5 years immediately preceding the 1990-91 PDHS to 74 deaths per 1,000 live births in the most recent 5-year period. Infant mortality decreased from 86 to 62 deaths per 1,000 live births over the same periods. Though the neonatal mortality stagnated at 55 deaths per 1,000 live births for nearly a decade, it has declined to 42 deaths per 1,000 live births in the most recent 5-year period.

With reference to HIV/AIDS awareness and knowledge, the report states that 32% percent women and 67% men have heard of AIDS; 18% of women and 46% of men aged 15-49 years know that consistent use of condoms can prevent the spread of HIV; 25% women and 58% men know that limiting sexual intercourse to one faithful, uninfected partner can reduce the chance of contracting HIV.