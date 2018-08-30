IIU appoints two VPs

Islamabad: The International Islamic University has appointed Prof Dr Tahir Khalily and Prof. Dr Farkhanda Zia its vice presidents.

According to the notifications, Dr. Farkhanda who was performing duties as Director female campus will now have the charge of Vice President female campus. Earlier, she was also appointed as new member of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) by government of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, famous clinical psychologist and Director Academics Dr. Tahir Khalily has been appointed as Vice President Academics.