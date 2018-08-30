‘Punjab to be made role model for other provinces’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that Punjab will be made role model for other provinces in health sector. She said there will be no distinction of funding for ongoing health schemes all over the province.

She was chairing an introductory meeting of officers of primary and secondary health department here on Wednesday, according to a handout. Secretary primary and secondary health department Ali Bahadur Qazi, special secretary health Dr Ayesha Saeed, DG Health Dr Muneer Ahmed and Deputy Secretary Dr Yadullah were present in the meeting.

Secretary Ali Bahadur Qazi briefed the provincial minister on department programmes. “No one can better understand matters of health department than a doctor can, Punjab will be made role model for other provinces in health sector” she remarked. The minister advised the health officers to work in transparent manners without any pressure. She directed that “all health units should keep complete record of referring cases to major hospitals”.

The secretary told the minister that around 4.5 million patients make visit to outdoors of all DHQ and THQ health facilities every month and there was capacity of total 5,572 beds in district and tehsil public hospitals. The briefing continued for more than four hours and Dr Yasmin Rashid patiently reviewed every section of the department. She directed that “there should not be any problem for patients in all health facilities and all medical equipment should also be in functional form”. “The field staff across the Punjab must be monitored and action will be taken if found any negligence” she warned.