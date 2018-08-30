Thu August 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pentagon official cautions India over buying Russian arms

Pentagon official cautions India over buying Russian arms
Israeli soldier says 'no regrets' about killing wounded Palestinian

Israeli soldier says 'no regrets' about killing wounded Palestinian
Are dams the right choice?

Are dams the right choice?
Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River

Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River
Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl

Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl
Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership

Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership
Leonardo AW139: Helicopter under Imran Khan’s use

Leonardo AW139: Helicopter under Imran Khan’s use
ECC meeting: Increase in gas tariff put on hold

ECC meeting: Increase in gas tariff put on hold
No conflict ends through kinetic operations alone: COAS

No conflict ends through kinetic operations alone: COAS

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Punjab to be made role model for other provinces’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that Punjab will be made role model for other provinces in health sector. She said there will be no distinction of funding for ongoing health schemes all over the province.

She was chairing an introductory meeting of officers of primary and secondary health department here on Wednesday, according to a handout. Secretary primary and secondary health department Ali Bahadur Qazi, special secretary health Dr Ayesha Saeed, DG Health Dr Muneer Ahmed and Deputy Secretary Dr Yadullah were present in the meeting.

Secretary Ali Bahadur Qazi briefed the provincial minister on department programmes. “No one can better understand matters of health department than a doctor can, Punjab will be made role model for other provinces in health sector” she remarked. The minister advised the health officers to work in transparent manners without any pressure. She directed that “all health units should keep complete record of referring cases to major hospitals”.

The secretary told the minister that around 4.5 million patients make visit to outdoors of all DHQ and THQ health facilities every month and there was capacity of total 5,572 beds in district and tehsil public hospitals. The briefing continued for more than four hours and Dr Yasmin Rashid patiently reviewed every section of the department. She directed that “there should not be any problem for patients in all health facilities and all medical equipment should also be in functional form”. “The field staff across the Punjab must be monitored and action will be taken if found any negligence” she warned.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Ireland beat Afghanistan by three wickets to level ODI series

Ireland beat Afghanistan by three wickets to level ODI series
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Photos & Videos

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!
Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response