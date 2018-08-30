Two patrolling officers suspended

LAHORE: Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police has taken notice of the video exhibiting manhandling of a commuter by an officer of NH&MP.

After the incident was reported to the IG suspension orders of both the officers, Akram Naseem and Rai Rafiq, were issued immediately along with formal inquiry into the incident.

Reportedly, a motorbike rider named M Tayyab was driving recklessly on the highway without a helmet. He bypassed several signals by the two patrolling officers to stop along a stretch of 2-3 km. After chasing him for a while, the officers were able to intercept him.

However, instead of pleading guilty to his repeated offences, he tried to flee the scene yet again by abandoning his bike on the road. In a moment of rage, one of the officers got hold of him and subjected him to physical assault.

Later on, Tayyab was issued challan for his several violations of traffic rules. He was handed over to local Police for further proceedings. The IG said that though enforcement was our responsibility, the same must be undertaken with optimal restraint. Officers must take it upon themselves to ensure composure while dealing with the public.