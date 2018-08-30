Thu August 30, 2018
Pentagon official cautions India over buying Russian arms
Israeli soldier says 'no regrets' about killing wounded Palestinian
Are dams the right choice?
Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River
Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl
Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership
Leonardo AW139: Helicopter under Imran Khan's use
ECC meeting: Increase in gas tariff put on hold
No conflict ends through kinetic operations alone: COAS

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2018

Awareness about challenges to country stressed

LAHORE: Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) Wednesday organised a seminar in connection with the Independence Day here. Speakers stressed the need for raising awareness among the people about challenges the country was facing.

Senior Analyst Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, PSC Director Prof Dr Iqbal Chawla, faculty members and students attended the seminar. Mujeeb said Pakistan came into being with the power of vote. He said the demand for separate electorate led towards clarion call for a separate homeland. He said Pakistan in its initial phase was virtually without any state structure while India had full-fledged state infrastructure. He said Prime Minister Nehru and Governor General Lord Mountbatten continued their positions even after partition. He said Pakistan had to join the non-communist bloc due to economic and security threats by India. He said although this dependency bore some fruit in economic and strategic directions but it casted its effects on our internal economy. He emphasised the constitutional supremacy for a stable and prosperous Pakistan. Dr Iqbal said Pakistan has bestowed immeasurable blessings and we owe a lot to our great country. He mentioned CPEC which has brought lot of opportunities for Pakistan. He said the people of Pakistan had pinned great hopes in the present leadership but the real challenge was to translate dreams into reality.

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response