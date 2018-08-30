Labourers’ living standards to be improved, says minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Niazi has said to achieve the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to improve the living standard of the labour community and all the attached departments of Labour, including Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI), should work together as a team to ensure them better facilities of health, education and job security.

He said this during an introductory meeting with the officers and employees of PESSI head office, here on Wednesday. Commissioner, PESSI, Imran Sikandar Baloch, Vice Commissioner Humaira Ikram, Director General Headquarters Babar Abbas and other officers of the institution welcomed the minister. Ansar Majeed visited different sections of the institution and got information about their functions. The minister said it was his mission to provide financial security and medical facilities to one million registered labourers of the province. He said present government will take concrete steps to increase the registration of new workers with the institution so that more labourers can get advantage of the incentives of PESSI.

He said Labour & Human Resource Department is special focus of the prime minister and under comprehensive reforms, the Punjab government will form consolidated policy with consultation of all the stakeholders to ensure implementation of laws regarding safety measures and minimum wages. He said PESSI should take all the measures to restore the trust of factory owners so as to increase contribution as well as registration from the commercial, industrial and trade units.

Commissioner, PESSI, Imran Sikandar Baloch ensured all out cooperation to the minister in this regard and said the institution has worked on such revolutionary reforms for the welfare of labour community which will be appreciated not only at provincial level but also at country level. A delegation of the office-bearers of All Punjab Social Security Staff Association headed by its Chairman Ch Muhammad Ishtiaq Gujjar met the minister and congratulated him to take the office of labour ministry.

TDCP office: The newly-appointed Punjab Minister for Tourism Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz visited the Punjab Tourism Development Corporation's (TDCP) office on Wednesday.

The provincial minister was received by the TDCP MD Shakeel Ahmed and was presented a briefing about the on-going and future projects of TDCP. The minister appreciated the performance of the Corporation. Addressing the TDCP officials he said that the government was giving a special attention towards the promotion of tourism with an aim to end unemployment and earn valuable foreign exchange for the country.

The minister also emphasised on the promotion of water sports and expressed the need to impose a ban on the use of plastic bags at tourism places.

PIDA law: Provincial Minister for Irrigation and Ch­airman PIDA Sardar Mohsin Leghari has said that a strategic and long-term planning is required to mitigate the lacunas in the legislation of Punjab Irrigation and Drainage Authority (PIDA).

Presiding over an introductory session with the senior officers of PIDA, here Wednesday, he directed to seek the services of legal experts to vacate the stay orders got by farmer organisations. He said that a detailed revamping of PIDA’s legal framework is needed to resolve the irrigation related disputes of farming community.

The irrigation minister urged to utilise the platform of FOs for outreach dissemination of government policies made for the rural communities in future.

The General Manager (Finance) of PIDA Ch Saeed Ahmed briefed the minister regarding the functioning and problems of five Area Water Boards under the administrative control of PIDA.

The meeting was also attended by General Manager (Operation/Admin) Muhammad Ajmal Mian and Deputy General Manager (Social Mobilisation) Shaiq Hussain Abidi.