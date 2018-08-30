Thu August 30, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2018

CM, US envoy discuss war against terror

LAHORE: American consul general Ms Colleen Elizabeth Crenwelge called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday.

According to a handout, she felicitated Sardar Usman Buzdar for assuming the office of chief minister and extended good wishes to him. The chief minister also congratulated her for assuming the charge of US consul general in Lahore. During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest, including expansion of bilateral cooperation in different sectors and development of social sector came under discussion.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said that Pakistan-US relations span over many decades and both the countries have remained partners in the war against terrorism. The menace of terrorism has become an international nuisance and Pakistan has rendered invaluable sacrifices in war against terrorism. He said that people have voted for change and added that people of Pakistan are striving for complete transformation under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

We have to work for public welfare while facing different challenges because work is our only agenda, he said. He said a committee has been constituted by the PTI government for setting up the Southern Punjab province. Meanwhile, powers will be devolved at the grassroots of local government institutions so that they may perform in the real sense. Cooperation with the US will also be promoted to develop the social sector, concluded the chief minister. American consul general said that partnership with the Punjab government will be extended for social sector development and hoped that this partnership would be strengthened with the PTI government. Pakistan is a wonderful country and I am feeling happy to be here, she concluded.

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed foolproof arrangements for maintenance of law and order and protection of life and property of the people during the holy month of Muharram.

He was addressing a meeting held here at Chief Minister’s office with him in the chair. According to a handout issued on Wednesday, the meeting held a detailed review of steps taken for the protection of life and property of the people during the upcoming month of Muharram, adoption of anti-dengue measures and tree plantation campaign.

The chief minister directed foolproof arrangements for maintenance of law and order and protection of life and property of the people. Maintenance of peaceful atmosphere should be ensured at every cost and better security arrangements should be made this year than previous years, he added.

Control rooms should be established at provincial, divisional, district and tehsil levels. He said that strict action would be initiated against provocative speeches and the all-out effort should be made to maintain peace. He said that all possible steps should be taken to promote religious harmony during Muharram and added that the rule of law would be ensured at every cost in the province.

He said that every possible step should be initiated for safety from dengue and high-quality spray should be used to eradicate dengue larvae. No phony show would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

The chief minister said that green Pakistan is the agenda of the PTI; therefore, tree plantation campaign should be made a success. Maximum trees should be planted by following KP model, he added.

Additional Chief Secretaries (Home) gave a detailed briefing regarding security arrangements during the holy month of Muharram while IG police apprised the meeting of the arrangements made by the Punjab Police. Provincial Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan, chief secretary, IG Police, ACS (home), SMBR and high officials attended the meeting while divisional commissioners and RPOs participated through a video link.

