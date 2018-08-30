Man dies after eating poisonous meat

A father of four died due to the poisonous meat received from their neighbour in Green Town police limits here on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Shahzad Bukhari. He worked as a vendor. A police official quoted the family of the victim as saying that they had given meat of Eid to their neighbours to store it in the freezer.

When they demanded it back, they started shouting on their daughter. As Shahzad ate the meat, his condition went critical.

He was taken to a hospital where he died. His brother has alleged that the neighbours had mixed poison in the meat which caused the death. Police have registered a case against the allegedly accused persons who fled from the house. hit to death: A 14-year-old boy was crushed to death by a speeding motorbike in the Nawankot police limits here on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Danish. He was trying to cross the road near Shezan Factory when a speeding bike hit him.

He received severe injuries which resulted into his death. Police has collected evidences from the scene and further investigation is underway.