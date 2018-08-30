Biker falls from flyover

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A 35-year-old biker fell down from Azaadi Chowk flyover due to over speed and received head injury in the Larri Adda police limits. The victim identified as Ashraf has been shifted to hospital where his condition was said to be critical. Rescuers said the victim had lost control over bike due to over speed.
