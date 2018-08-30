Partly cloudy weather forecast

LAHORE : Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions. Met officials said weak seasonal low lies over north Balochistan while a trough of westerly wave is still present over northern areas of the country. Met office predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Gujranwala, Kalat Divisions and Kashmir. No rainfall was recorded at any place in the country. Wednesday's maximum temperature was recorded at Bhakkar where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 31°C, minimum temperature was 26.7°C.