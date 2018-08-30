Concerns voiced over out-of-school children in Badin

Showing concerns over a high number of out-of-school children in Badin district, speakers at a consultation on Wednesday emphasised the need for a specific plan thoroughly for the provision of quality education in the province.

The Strengthening Participatory Organisation (SPO), a civil rights organisation, held the one-day consultation titled ‘Provincial Level Consultation on State of Education’ at a local hotel. Parliamentarians, government officials, civil society activists and academics attended the consultation.

The SPO Hyderabad’s regional coordinator, Pirbhu Satyani, shared a brief background about the connection and linkages between education and development connecting modern-day needs of the world and the state of education in Sindh.

“Free and compulsory education is the right of every child that they owe from the state, but despite being a signatory to the UN charter, our country has failed to provide this right to its citizens,” he said.

Sharing statistics of a survey conducted by the SPO and referring to the findings of Unicef, Satyani said that 25 million children across Pakistan were out of school during 2013-15, while in the Sindh province, every third child was not attending any school.

Tanzeela Qambrani, the Pakistan Peoples Party’s MPA from District Badin, while discussing the education issue in her home district, said that she knew about the severity of the issue on the ground. “It is our joint responsibility to improve the situation and I am pretty confident the provincial government will achieve the target to bring the maximum number of these children to school,” said Qambrani, who is the first Sheedi womon to become a parliamentarian.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement MPA and noted Hindu activist Mangla Sharma said that the statistics shared by the SPO in the consultation were very alarming. “We not only have to improve the statistics but have to stop children from dropping out of schools,” she said.

Muhammad Saleh Korejo, DEO education Badin, admitted that there was a huge need to improve the state of education in Sindh. “The current available school infrastructure in District Badin was damaged in 2011 floods and has not been improved after the natural disaster,” he said

Javed Jabbar, former senator, said that it was sad to note that the state of education in Sindh and Balochistan was very poor than in the rest of the country. “Punjab and KPK are running a high level of education system in both provinces, that has also been admired by the international papers,” he said.

Saleem Malik, the SPO’s chief executive, focused on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)-4, saying that every member state should ensure an inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Ayoub Shaikh, senior journalist, said that the government had an improper system of education. “Where there are 5,000 primary schools in a certain area, there will be only 1,200 high schools,” he said. “It is also an injustice with many of the children who pass the primary schools but cannot get to high schools due to lack of facilities.”

He suggested that there should be equal educational facilities for the children for primary and secondary levels so that the journey of education could run easily.

Shahida Rahmani, a PPP MNA, Rana Ansar, an MQM MPA, Aliya Shahid, secretary School Education and Literacy Department, representatives of the education department of District Badin, union council-level advocacy and awareness groups, and community groups from Badin, Karachi, Hyderabad and Tharkparkar attended the meeting.

The SPO has been running a project in eight union councils of District Badin to support the department of education to improve the state of education for the marginalised communities of rural areas of the district.