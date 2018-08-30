41 quack’s centres sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Wednesday sealed 41 quack’s centres in different cities. According to a press release, the PHC teams along with the district administration and police have conducted raids on 173 treatment centres in Gujranwala, Chiniot, Jhelum, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Vehari and Sheikhupura. 41 out of the visited centres were sealed.