‘Strong security in Punjab to be ensured during Muharram’

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani on Wednesday directed that strict implementation of code of conduct and foolproof security be ensured during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Chairing a meeting held to review the security plan for Muharram at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday, the chief secretary said that protection of life and property of people was the prime responsibility of the government, adding that all possible steps would be taken for maintaining atmosphere of national solidarity, religious harmony and brotherhood during the holy month. He said the law enforcement agencies should remain alert to deal with any emergency situation.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Capt (r) Nasim Nawaz told the meeting that the Home Department had already issued directions to the officers concerned regarding security arrangements for Muharram. He said that a central control room would be set up in Civil Secretariat while others would be established in districts for monitoring law and order. He said 37,414 Majalis would be held and 10,157 processions would be taken out in the province during the holy month. Volunteers would be given three-day training, he added.